2020 October 23 09:55

National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support

They are to be discussed at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

Vasily Zimin, Executive Director of National Gas Vehicle Association, will report on priority measures to support LNG bunkering in the Russian Federation at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference on 28 October 2020. The report will cover the comprehensive approach to regulation of the water transport’s LNG segment and consider the European practice on promotion of LNG bunkering by the state.



As the leading expert platform in the field, National Gas Vehicle Association will put forward an initiative on a joint appeal to the federal authorities regarding the priority measures to support LNG bunkering in the Russian Federation particularly basing on the experience in promotion of gas-driven road transport.

Special attention will be paid to potential points of LNG bunkering growth in Russia and key factors contributing to developments in this field.



More about the Conference >>>>