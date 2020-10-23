  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 23 09:33

    Oil prices continue decreasing

    Oil prices fell by 0.12%

    As of October 23 (07:49 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.12% to $42.41 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.12% to $40.59 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

