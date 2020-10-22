2020 October 22 19:00

“K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification

LNG seafarer training by KLMA Japan, “LNG SIGTTO STANDARD TRAINING COURSE”, was certified by DNV GL in2007 that it adapts to the international seafarers training standard. Recently Online course delivery using the internet is added to the conventional face-to-face training and the certification range is enlarged, the company said in its release.

This is the first certification by DNV GL for Online seafarers training in Japan.