2020 October 22 15:03

ABS and TCOMS join forces to research next generation marine & offshore and maritime solutions

ABS and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) have signed a Master Research Collaboration Agreement today at the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) Forum 2020. With this agreement, the partners aim to advance next generation solutions for the Marine & Offshore (M&O) and Maritime industries, ABS said in a joint media release.



The landmark agreement sees ABS and TCOMS collaborate on seven areas of research: intelligent structural health management; condition monitoring of marine and offshore assets; modelling and simulation of complex systems; autonomous and remotely operated vessels as well as other smart maritime systems; marine robotics; sustainability, including decarbonisation and open-source simulation tools.



“ABS is proud to join forces with TCOMS to address some of the biggest challenges facing the marine and offshore industries today. Together we are confident we can make genuine progress in these areas and support the development of next generation solutions for the industry,” said Dr Gu Hai, ABS Vice President, Singapore Innovation and Research Center.



“TCOMS is excited to partner ABS, a world-leading classification organization, to co-create new knowledge in technologies that enhance the design, performance and sustainability of M&O and Maritime platforms and ships. The combination of ABS’ expertise in setting standards for safety and excellence with TCOMS’ research capabilities in the behavior and response of marine systems will help accelerate the industry’s journey towards future systems that are safer, more resilient and sustainable,” said Professor Chan Eng Soon, CEO of TCOMS.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.



About TCOMS

TCOMS, a joint initiative between the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), integrates research and industry expertise to co-create innovative concepts for the Marine & Offshore and Maritime sectors. A core feature of TCOMS is the next-generation Deepwater Ocean Basin research facility which is equipped with advanced wave and current generation systems to simulate the physical ocean environment and complex scenarios that marine platforms and ships operate in. TCOMS is also supported by the petascale supercomputing capabilities of the National Supercomputing Centre, Singapore (NSCC). Such capabilities allow its researchers to better understand complex marine environments and help Marine & Offshore Engineering companies enhance the design and performance of their solutions.