2020 October 22 15:34

EU awards funding to Kapellskär-Naantali Maritime Bridge environmental initiative

Port of Kapellskär, together with Port of Naantali, has been granted EU funding to reduce, among other things, air pollutant emissions from shipping, Ports of Stockholm said in its release. The funding also augments the investments made by Ports of Stockholm to meet service demands of customers and future needs.

Port of Kapellskär is part of one of the most important maritime links in Europe for the transport of passengers and cargo, and has been designated a comprehensive port within the extensive EU Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The EU grant is part of the Motorways of the Sea EU priority initiative.

The project will mean investments in facilities for the provision of onshore power for vessels at the quayside. Connecting to onshore power significantly reduces the environmental impact of vessels in port, as the vessels can shut down their engines and operate instead using electricity from the local power grid. The project to provide onshore power connections has also been awarded funding from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

To meet customer demand for services and future needs an auto-mooring capability will be installed. This will make operations at the quayside safer, more efficient and more competitive, as loading and unloading times will be reduced. A new passenger tower will also be built, to make embarkation and disembarkation easier for foot passengers.

The project will start during October/November 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.