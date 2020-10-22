2020 October 22 16:14

ONE adds new service from Asia to Indian Subcontinent

Ocean Network Express (ONE) unveiled a further addition to their extensive service network connecting Asia to the Indian Subcontinent.

Starting from 26th October 2020, the new China-India-Pakistan (CIP) service will provide an additional service option for customers providing greater flexibility to efficiently streamline their supply chains.

The China India Pakistan (CIP) service rotation is as follows: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva – Karachi – Mundra – Colombo – Port Kelang – Hong Kong – Shanghai Enhancing coverage of the Indian Subcontinent market, ONE will con