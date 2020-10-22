2020 October 22 14:44

Floating nuclear power plant covers over 50% of electric energy demand in Chukotka

Complete transition of Pevek’s central heating system to supplies from FNPP is scheduled for 2021

Floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) “Akademic Lomonosov” operated by Rosenergoatom (Electric Energy Division of Rosatom) currently covers over 50% of electric energy demand in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, Kirill Klimenko, representative of Rosenergoatom’s Department for FNPP Construction and Operation, told IAA PortNews.

He reminded that FNPP was put into operation on 22 May 2020 with Pevek being heated by FNPP from 30 June 2020.

According to Kirill Klimenko, the complete transition of Pevek’s central heating system to supplies from FNPP is scheduled for 2021.

The world's only floating nuclear power plant includes coastal infrastructure and the Akademik Lomonosov floating power unit (FPU) equipped with two KLT-40S reactors with an electric power of 35 MW each. The FNPP power capacity is 70 MW while the heat capacity is 50 Gcal / h. The plant’s length is 140 meters, its width is 30 meters, its displacement is 21,500 tons. The service life is 40 years. A total of 312 people operate at the plant.

Related links:

World’s only floating nuclear power plant enters full commercial exploitation>>>>

Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka >>>>

Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka >>>>