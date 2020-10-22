2020 October 22 13:57

Port of HaminaKotka specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services

Port of HaminaKotka Ltd grants the right to provide services in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/352 of the European Parliament and of the Council in the port area administered by Port of HaminaKotka Ltd and requires that certain requirements are fulfilled by service providers and their subcontractors who register themselves to take care of mooring, bunkering or towage services of vessels in the area of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd.

The change will take effect on January 16, 2021.