2020 October 22 13:25

Rosmorport's Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Sedov barque

A four-masted barque Sedov moored at the long-distance lines pier of the Murmansk Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" in the seaport of Murmansk, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Pilots of the Murmansk Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" carried out pilotage and setting of the sailing ship to the long-distance lines pier.

In connection with the arrival of the barque, a solemn meeting of the crew and the parade of cadets took place at the long-distance lines pier of the passenger ship terminal in the seaport of Murmansk.

Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Vasily Sokolov, and other officials made a solemn speech.

Due to the restrictions on the non-proliferation of coronavirus infection imposed by the Government of the Murmansk region, the event was held behind closed doors without the possibility of visiting the sailing ship by citizens.

It is planned that the stay of the Sedov barque for the replenishing of supplies will last for a week, and then the sailing ship will go to the Kaliningrad seaport.