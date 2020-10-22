  The version for the print

    MPA-ABS MoU to advance R&D activities in maritime Singapore

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ABS today, to renew its partnership in maritime research, development and innovation. The signing was witnessed by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs, at the Singapore Maritime Institute’s SMI Forum 2020 themed “Future of Port and Shipping”, MPA and ABS said in their joint media release.

    Under this agreement, MPA and ABS will collaborate on projects relating to decarbonisation, AI-driven decision support tools, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and other cutting-edge technologies critical to the port and ships of the future. Both parties will also work together to develop the next-generation maritime workforce in Singapore, by rolling out relevant industry attachments and training programmes, as well as studying the impact of new technologies on the workforce and efficiency of augmented/virtual reality tools when used in training environments.

    Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “For Maritime Singapore to thrive, we must continue to maintain a vibrant ecosystem where companies see value to base its activities. I am glad ABS views Singapore as a strategic hub to entrench its maritime R&D capabilities in the region. This MOU strengthens our partnership with ABS, who has a long-standing presence in Singapore. I look forward to both organisations contributing towards Singapore’s growth as a leading international maritime centre through knowledge creation and technology applications”.

    Mr Christopher Wiernicki, Chairman, President & CEO, ABS, said, “Singapore has been a key location for ABS for more than 60 years and this agreement represents the next phase of our hugely successful collaboration. The shipping and offshore industries face significant challenges in the coming years. Together, ABS and the MPA are going to make a critical contribution to meeting these challenges and shaping the maritime industry of the future.”

    Dr Gu Hai, ABS Vice President, Singapore Innovation and Research Center, said, “ABS is playing a leading role in supporting the industry in achieving IMO decarbonization objectives and developing digital classification services. The MPA is the perfect partner as we look to build on this work and further enhance Singapore’s status as a global maritime hub able to meet the demands of tomorrow’s marine industry.”

    About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower development.

    About ABS
    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets. 

