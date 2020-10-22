2020 October 22 14:20

The average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index 1 in October increases by 1.2%

In terms of container freight rates, by October. 22, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in October was quotes 1184.7 points, have a increase of 1.2% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, transportation demand continues to be hot. Some box liners lack container equipment, led to market spaces tight and carriers maintain freight rates in high level. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and Charleston port in October was $3865 and $4688, have a slight decrease of 2.1% and 1.1% month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange