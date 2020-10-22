2020 October 22 11:56

Private investments in infrastructure of Arkhangelsk port totaled RUB 25 billion in 7 years

The existing terminals underwent modernization and new ones were built



Over the recent 7 years, investments of private companies in the infrastructure of Arkhangelsk seaport have totaled RUB 25 billion, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Smirnov, Director of the Association for shipbuilding and production of marine equipment in the Arkhangelsk Region, as saying at the Arctic Ports forum.



According to him, the key stevedoring companies operating in the port of Arkhangelsk have upgraded their terminals. Besides, new logistic complexes appeared in the port including MRTS and Polatrans facilities.



“There are 12 terminals operating within the transport hub of Arkhangelsk, both multipurpose and specialized ones. Arkhangelsk stevedores’ activities ensure a significant multiplicative effect for the entire region. More than 3,500 people work at the terminals with tens of thousands involved in related industries”, emphasized Sergey Smirnov.



The speaker reminds that Arkhangelsk seaport ensures supplies to all Arctic projects including those on the development of industry, infrastructure and production of hydrocarbons.