2020 October 22 09:58

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its cargo space

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC put into operation a multipurpose open storage yard of 3,000 square meters.

The area pavement can bear up 10 tonnes per square meter thus allowing for placement of most general cargo types and accumulation of large batches.

Railway and road approaches to the yard expand the company’s opportunities for optimization of port logistics.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.





