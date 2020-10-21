2020 October 21 17:19

NSR cargo traffic to exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020 – Aleksey Likhachev

The forecast was shared by Rosatom head at the ceremony for the delivery of Arktika icebreaker



Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route can exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Director General of ROSATOM Aleksey Likhachev as saying at the ceremony for the delivery of the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika,to FSUE Atomflot.



“We are grateful to the team of Atomflot for its work focused on the north, for its consistent expansion of the expertise, for beating the soviet time record of the NSR cargo traffic. I am sure, the level of 31 million tonnes will be exceeded this year again”, said the head of Rosatom.



As it was reported earlier, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 20.47 million tonnes in January-August 2020, up 3.3%, year-on-year. Transportation of transit alonf the Northern Sea Route totaled some 400,000 tonnes.



When speaking at the 10th Transport Safety Forum in Saint-Petersburg, Sergey Strelnikov, head of Navigation Safety Department of FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom), said that year-round assistance of vessels on eastward lanes of the Northern Sea Route would be possible on a regular basis from 2023.

As Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF Group, earlier told PortNews, “the company expects that in the future, the use of next-generation Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers will further improve the efficiency of ice escorts and reduce the NSR transit times. These icebreakers, currently under construction, surpass Yamal in terms of power capacity and hull breadth”.



