2020 October 21 18:06

NYK Group dry bulk carrier rescues sailors off the coast of Indonesia

Sagar Shakti, a dry bulk carrier operated by the NYK Group company Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., rescued six sailors in distress off the east coast of Kalimantan Island, Indonesia, on October 18 (local time), the company said in its release.

While the vessel was sailing from Shanghai, China, to Samarinda, Indonesia, six sailors in life jackets were found in the water using drums for flotation. The ship immediately informed MRCC Indonesia and rescued the sailors.

The rescued sailors are in good health and were transferred to an Indonesian Coast Guard vessel on October 19 off Samarinda.