2020 October 21 18:30

Hyundai Motors to ship 50 hydrogen trucks via the port of Antwerp

By the end of this year, Hyundai Motors will ship 50 hydrogen trucks via the port of Antwerp to the Hyundai site in Switzerland. The aim is to ship 1,600 trucks to Europe via Antwerp by 2025, the company said in its release.

At the International Car Operators terminal, two cargoes of hydrogen trucks have already arrived from the South Korean port of Kwangyang. From the terminal, they will depart on transport to the Hyundai site in Zurich. Switzerland is one of the countries with the largest share of hydropower in the world and opened the second public hydrogen filling station in July. The hydrogen trucks emit no CO2 and are equipped with an XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first hydrogen cell for heavy trucks.