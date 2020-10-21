2020 October 21 15:47

Lenpromavtomatika to supply control system for LNG-powered passenger vessel Chaika

Russia’s first LNG-powered river passenger vessel built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard, M/V Chaika LNG, will be put into operation in 2020. As Lenpromavtomatika told IAA PortNews, the company is involved in the project as a supplier of the system for controlling of the ship’s cryogenic system.



While working on the project the company managed to pass the certification having met generally applicable industrial requirements and specific requirements applicable in shipbuilding. The company believes that the next step towards the development of LNG-powered shipping is in the development of bunkering infrastructure which is crucial for efficiency ensured by LNG. With its experience and competence, Lenpromavtomatika is ready to take part in joint projects on infrastructure development.



“In our opinion, what should be done in the nearest time is the development and introduction of model solutions for bunkering from mobile cryogenic MGFS (the ones available today are far from being perfect) and from fixed coastal stations. From our part, we confirm our readiness to participate in such projects”, said Yaroslav Yevdokimov, research engineer of Lenpromavtomatika.



Lenpromavtomatika is engaged in development of both gas equipment, mostly CNG Filling Stations, and shipboard automatics. The Chaika project is the first one where the company integrates both qualifications. In the course of its work the company had to address some issues related to certification of industrial equipment by Russian River Register. It was not on the list of approved equipment since there had been no task of that kind. Now, this equipment has obtained RRR Certificate. It passed all the tests and confirmed its operationability.



