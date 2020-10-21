2020 October 21 15:33

First Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering business to commence in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), has announced commencement of LNG bunkering business in the Chubu region through its joint venture company with JERA Co. Inc. (JERA), Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

On October 20, First LNG bunkering vessel in Japan,“Kaguya”, owned by the joint venture company made historic first Ship-to-Ship LNG fuel supply in Japan to a car carrier “Sakura Leader” which will be operated by NYK at the construction yard of Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. “Kaguya”, based at JERA’s Kawagoe Thermal Power Station, will supply LNG fuel to “K” Line’s first LNG-fueled car carrier that is scheduled to be delivered by the end of FY2020, “K” Line said in its release.

In the global shipping industry, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a goal of halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008. With increasing the delivery of LNG fueled vessels that are capable of reducing GHG emissions, “Kaguya” will be having an important role for stable LNG fuel supply. “K” Line Group sets safety, environment and quality as key management issues and is working towards reducing GHG emissions based on its long-term environmental policy "Environmental Vision 2050".