2020 October 21 13:30

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov starts anti-submarine exercises in the Barents Sea

The exercises will last for several days

On October 20, the crew of the Northern Fleet frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov", in accordance with the fleet's combat training plans for the summer training period, began working out the tasks of an anti-submarine exercise in the Barents sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The exercise will take place over several days. It will also involve several submarines of the Northern Fleet and anti-submarine aircraft.

The sailors will perform a number of tasks to search, maintain contact and track the submarine of a mock enemy using onboard sonar equipment. At the final stage of the exercise, anti-submarine warfare exercises will be performed.

Earlier, the crew of the frigate performed a complex of artillery firing as part of weapons and technical equipment test. The firing was carried out in the Barents sea combat training ground, which is closed for civil navigation and aviation flights.

On September 29, in the White sea, the frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" fired a "Kalibr" cruise missile at a ground target located at a training ground in the Arkhangelsk region.

The frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" was built at the "Severnaya Verf" shipyard in Saint Petersburg. It was laid down in 2014 and launched in 2014. At the end of 2018, she began factory sea trials, which took place in the area of responsibility of the Baltic and Northern fleets. During the testing period, the frigate fired 3 times with the Caliber missile system, 1 anti-aircraft missile launch, 14 artillery firings and 2 firings with naval anti-submarine weapons.

On the eve of the Navy Day on July 21, 2020, the St. Andrew's flag was solemnly raised on the frigate. The ship is assigned to the Northern Fleet's missile ship division, the largest formation of surface ships in the Russian Navy. It includes the heavy aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov", the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser "Peter the Great", the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov", the destroyer "Admiral Ushakov", and the project 22350 lead frigate "Admiral Gorshkov".