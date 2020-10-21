2020 October 21 12:37

Meeting on implementation of project for development of Kaliningrad seaport infrastructure held in Pionersky

Roman Balashov, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian President in the North-Western Federal District, and Vladislav Stavitsky, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, visited the construction site of the sea terminal for receiving cruise ships and cargo and passenger vessels of the Kaliningrad seaport in Pionersky and held a meeting on the progress of the project during their working trip to Kaliningrad.

According to Rosmorport, the meeting was attended by Vladislav Rassykhin, Deputy General Director for Capital Construction of FSUE “Rosmorport”, Tatyana Mikhailova, Deputy Director for Construction and Operations of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”, and Andrey Moshkov, Deputy Director of the North-Western Basin Branch – Head of the Kaliningrad Department, and representatives of contractors.

Andrey Moshkov informed the participants of the meeting about the current status of the project, the pace of its implementation in difficult conditions of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the region, caused by the spread of coronavirus infection.