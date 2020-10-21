2020 October 21 12:32

Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Arktika, delivered to Atomflot

The document has been signed by General Directors of Baltiysky Zavod JSC and FSUE Atomflot

The ceremony of signing the acceptance/delivery certificate for the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, has been held today, 21 October 2020, in Murmansk, Baltiysky Zavod posts on its official Instagram profile.



The document has been signed by Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod JSC, and Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot.

The state flag of the Russian Federation has been hoisted on the icebreaker in the presence of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Russian Government earlier signed the Decree to adjust the commissioning parameters of the Arktika.



On 12 October 2020, the Arktika completed the transition from Saint-Petersburg to its homeport Murmansk and docked at the berth of Atomflot’s base.



The lead icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, ordered by State Corporation “Rosatom” was laid down at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard on 5 November 2013 and launched on 16 June 2016. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW). The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth - 15.2 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.9-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW).

RITM-200 is a two-reactor plant developed by Afrikantov OKBM specially for the icebreaking fleet. Its design features energy-efficient integrated layout, which enables the placement of the main equipment directly inside the steam generating unit's casing.

Arktika is named after the legendary nuclear-powered icebreaker, the first surface ship that reached the North Pole.

Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). On 26 May 2020, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a ceremony of keel-laying for the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 (the forth one including the lead ship). The 60-MW ship named Yakutia will be operated by FSUE Atomflot (State Corporation “Rosatom”) in the Arctic. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.

