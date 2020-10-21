2020 October 21 15:04

Optimodal adds new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany

As part of the modal shift, Port of Antwerp is aiming to double the proportion of rail transport between the port and the hinterland by 2030, the company said in its release. Freight transport by train is reliable, climate-friendly and congestion-free and a good alternative at low tide on the Rhine. A new direct train shuttle between Antwerp and Neuss from Optimodal and extra capacity on the train shuttle to Duisburg by Kombiverkehr fits well with the shift towards more sustainable modes of transport.

In collaboration with its partner DB Cargo, Optimodal is adding a new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany, to its product range. The new direct shuttle connects the PSA Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp with the Neuss Trimodal Terminal in Neuss twice a week. There is also a rail connection three times a week between the maritime terminals on the Left Bank (MPET and AG) and Neuss Terminal. Neuss is an important hub connected to many operators' networks and ensures a further connection to Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Hungary and China.



In addition, Kombiverkehr is expanding the shuttle between Antwerp and Duisburg with partner DB Cargo. A shuttle will travel between the DUSS Terminal in Duisburg three times a week. The overnight service to the German Ruhrort Hafen has a transit time of six hours.