    Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU

    The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay. A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. At this step, the Port encourages and welcomes additional public feedback and looks forward to continued community engagement that is so essential to this process.

    In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access, including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.

    Specifically, the PMPU includes and addresses allowable water and land uses and activities, future development, and management of water and land within the Port’s jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay by providing a mix of goals, policies and standards supported by written narratives, figures and tables.

    The Port’s objective for the PMPU process is to create a holistic, thoughtful, and balanced approach to future water and land uses on and around San Diego Bay for generations to come. Specifically, the goals are to:
     Balance the needs of development with those of valuable natural resources;
     Prioritize coastal-dependent developments and clearly define water and land uses for development;
     Protect opportunities for public access, including views and recreational areas on the waterfront for all Californians and visitors to enjoy; and
     Streamline the permitting process for developers, investors and Port staff to more effectively and efficiently process projects.
    The Revised Draft PMPU is based on comprehensive analysis, all informed by community and stakeholder input over seven years of collective public outreach, including:
     Over 19 million points of contact (2017-current; not quantified before 2017)
     Over 6,300 respondents to two online surveys
     Nearly 3,000 comment letters on the PMPU Discussion Draft released in 2019
     Over 380 meetings with key stakeholders and partner agencies
     39 public Board workshops/meetings
     19 open houses and community meetings

    There will be additional opportunities for public review and feedback as the PMPU process continues. For next steps, a public Board workshop will be held before the end of the year to present the feedback received and to obtain Board direction on the Revised Draft PMPU. Then, in mid-2021, the Port anticipates circulating the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report for public review. It will include analysis of impacts such as, but not limited to, traffic, climate change, air quality, noise, public services (e.g. fire and police protection), and natural resources. After completion of the environmental review process per the California Environmental Quality Act, the Port will begin processing the PMPU with the California Coastal Commission with the goal for certification by the Coastal Commission in 2022 as the final step.

    The Port Master Plan Update effort began in 2013 and is being done through a process known as Integrated Planning. The Port is now in the third of five stages of that multifaceted and comprehensive approach for managing and planning the business of the Port in a balanced way. This five-phase planning process will culminate with an updated Port Master Plan:
     Vision Statement and Guiding Principles
     Framework Report
     Port Master Plan Update Discussion Draft and Revised Draft
     Environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)
     California Coastal Commission Certification

    Phase 1 and 2 make up the Integrated Planning Vision.
    The Integrated Planning initiative has been recognized as innovative, forward-thinking and inclusive, winning notable awards from professional planning, environmental, public affairs and architectural organizations.

    About THE Port of San Diego

    The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.

    The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.

    About Port of San Diego Waterfront Development

    Port of San Diego Waterfront Development contributes to the continuous prosperity of the local economy.
    From Real Estate to Aquaculture and Blue Tech, the Port invests in major redevelopment and community infrastructure, so businesses in our region have the opportunity to stay competitive in the global marketplace.

