  • 2020 October 21 12:03

    IPCSA expands its membership into South America with its latest member Procomex of Brazil

    Procomex, the Alliance for foreign Trade Logistics Modernization of Brazil has joined IPCSA to support its work in Brazilian ports on the optimisation and digitalisation of port and logistics operations by creating Port Community Systems in at least four Brazilian Ports. Procomex is IPCSA’s first member in in South America.

    On May 11, 2004, the Procomex Alliance was formally launched at a major event, with over 400 participants and the active participation of the heads of Brazilian customs and leaders of the Swedish and Czech Republic Customs. At that time, over 50 business associations supported the view that it was possible to increase Brazil’s competitiveness in the international market through a customs system that would protect national interest and improve overall supply chain efficiency of companies competing in international markets. This consensus was the guiding thread that led the Brazilian stakeholders present at the first meeting to sign up to support the effort of an alliance whose mission is to improve Brazil’s global competitiveness through the implementation of a Customs clearance system.

    Since 2004 Procomex has grown and developed and now supports not just Brazil but other South American Countries in modernising their procedures. Procomex, working with the stakeholders in the private and public sectors, was instrumental in helping to redesign the import and export processes in Brazil. The design of the new processes became the basis for Brazil’s new Single Window system. Procomex was chosen to undertake studies of process improvements in the ports of Santos and Itajaí in 2017, funded by UNESCO.

    Procomex already has in place a Memorandum of Understanding with Brazilian Customs with the objective of improving trade processes and the Implementation of the SAFE Framework of Standards.

    In addition to this Procomex plays an important international role through it Executive Coordinator who also Chairs the Private Sector Consultative Group, and is Co-chair of the SAFE Working Group at the World Customs organization.

     

