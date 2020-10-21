2020 October 21 10:02

Yevgeny Norenko takes position of Managing Director at Nobel Brothers and Vimpel shipyards

Yevgeny Norenko has been appointed Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard and Vimpel Shipyard (companies of the Kalashnikov Concern), says press center of Vimpel Shipyard.



Yevgeny Norenko entered the office on 19 October 2020. He will be in charge of raising operational efficiency of the companies, signing new contracts and ensuring positive cash flow.



Yevgeny Norenko is a graduate of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after S.O. Makarov and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He also passed the course for improving labor efficiency under the Productivity Elevation Program at the Russian Academy for Foreign Trade.



Between 1995 and 2005, he was serving within an independent group of border guard ships in Nakhodka (Border Guard Department of Russia’s FSB in the Primorsky Territory). Later he used to hold leading positions at shipping company Morrybprom, Khabarovsk Shipyard and Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. Prior to joining the Kalashnikov Concern, Yevgeny Norenko was in charge of state defense orders at Livadia Repair and Shipbuilding Yard holding the post of Deputy General Director.

Vympel Shipyard specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Over the past 40 years, the shipbuilding company has delivered more than 1,800 boats to 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. Currently Vympel Shipyard is building serial combat missile / patrol boats of new generation, high-speed SAR boats, firefighting ships, hydrographic survey and fishing vessels, tugs and other dedicated fleet, providing warranty / maintenance service for its products.

Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 500 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts.