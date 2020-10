2020 October 21 09:05

CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to Asia

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

Effective November 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :

Origin range: From North European ports

Destination range: To China and North & South Asia ports

Cargo: Dry only

Contracts: Short-term only

Amounts: USD 100 per 20' | USD 100 per 40'