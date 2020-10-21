  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 21 09:24

    Oil prices continue decreasing in response to US reserves growth

    Oil prices fell by 0.48%-0.58%

    As of October 21 (07:31 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.58% to $42.91 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.48% to $41.5 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 October 21

15:04 Optimodal adds new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany
14:04 Northwest Seaport Alliance handles 308,682 TEUs in September 2020
13:30 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov starts anti-submarine exercises in the Barents Sea
13:04 Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU
12:37 Meeting on implementation of project for development of Kaliningrad seaport infrastructure held in Pionersky
12:32 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Arktika, delivered to Atomflot
12:03 IPCSA expands its membership into South America with its latest member Procomex of Brazil
11:50 BLRT Grupp built unique offshore fish farming barge
11:31 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 to start operating in NSR waters from December 2020
11:00 Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim® Fishery simulator wins the coveted SAFETY4SEA 2020 Training Award
10:25 Yet another batch of large-size equipment for new ethylene plant delivered to Nizhnekamsk
10:02 Yevgeny Norenko takes position of Managing Director at Nobel Brothers and Vimpel shipyards
09:43 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of October 20
09:05 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to Asia
08:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 21

2020 October 20

18:30 APM Terminals expands API offering and terminal coverage
18:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to the Indian Subcontinent
18:00 Okskaya Shipyard launches second multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:36 Equinor signs contract with Skanska for building site preparation and the construction of jetty facilities for the CO2 receiving terminal
17:03 Van Oord becomes the shareholder in Saare Wind Energy
16:38 Wan Hai Lines to launch China – India Service VI (CI6) Service
16:28 Tiksi port expansion is expected as new fields can be discovered in the region
16:03 Jotun offers Superyachts unique lifecycle support with launch of JotunCare
15:44 Rosmorport collects applications for debut bonds in amount of RUB 4 billion
15:30 DCSA publishes standard data definitions to enable just-in-time port calls
15:12 ESPO congratulates Port of Valencia for renewing PERS certification
14:23 Samsung Heavy Industries again chooses Wärtsilä cargo handling system design for new VLEC vessels
13:41 Modernization of port Tiksi to build up throughput to 300,000 tonnes
13:25 Port of Antwerp participates in developing and testing a private 5G network
13:20 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Port Houston container volumes up 1% to 251,524 TEUs in September 2020
12:33 RF Ministry of Economic Development to allocate RUB 2.8 billion for creation of port SEZ in Astrakhan Region
12:19 DNG Energy receives a licence for LNG bunkering in Coega
11:00 KSS Line signs with Hyundai Global Services for smart ship solution powered by Inmarsat and Intellian
10:58 ASW ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet enter Greece
10:37 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea straits
10:12 LUKOIL and Rostec sign cooperation agreement
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.20
09:49 Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” to tell about passenger ship Chaika at 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of October 19

2020 October 19

18:11 CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express
18:01 Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity
17:48 BPA to host 5G workshop
17:27 FESCO to supply India's research stations in Antarctica for the third year in a row
17:06 Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020
16:46 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020
16:05 Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System
15:49 Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023
15:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives approval in principle for LNG fuel gas supply system from Bureau Veritas
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services
14:35 Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä Energy Storage for another four LNG-powered Supply Vessels
14:30 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
14:11 GTT announces the acquisition of Areva H2Gen
13:58 Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA
13:17 Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%
13:11 ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement
12:52 Port of Riga sets itself new goal to become region's leader in grain handling