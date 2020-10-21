2020 October 21 09:24

Oil prices continue decreasing in response to US reserves growth

Oil prices fell by 0.48%-0.58%

As of October 21 (07:31 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.58% to $42.91 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.48% to $41.5 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.