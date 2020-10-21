  The version for the print

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 21

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight downward changes on October 20:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 298.48 (-1.19)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 351.00 (-2.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 413.46 (-1.99)

    Meantime, world oil indexes also demonstrated irregular changes on Oct.20 on hopes that the United States was nearing a stimulus deal, but the threat to demand from rising coronavirus cases worldwide and increased Libyan output kept prices from moving higher.

    Brent for December settlement increased by $0.54 to $43.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for December rose by $0.87 to $41.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $1.46 to WTI. Gasoil for November delivery lost $3.75.

    Today oil indexes decline amid surprise build in U.S. crude supplies.

    API a 584,000-barrel build in the week to Oct.16, against the forecast 1.9-million-barrel draw and the previous week’s draw of 5.422 million barrels. The market is now looking to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due later in the day.

    The market is also following negotiations between U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over another U.S. coronavirus aid package. If the deal is made that would support oil indexes. At the same time, Pelosi said in an interview she was optimistic Democrats could reach a deal with the Trump administration and aid could go out by early next month.

    The rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe and North America that has sparked renewed lockdown measures is weighing on oil prices. There are over 40 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Oct. 20, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A second wave of cases in Europe and the U.S. has seen governments re-introduce restrictive measures.

    Fuel demand concerns saw OPEC+ pledge to support the oil indexes during joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) meeting. Despite the concerns, OPEC+ will press ahead with plans to pare production cuts to 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from January onwards, from the 7.7 million bpd cut in place through December. However, these plans to increase output from January could reportedly be reversed should the need arise. At the same time, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak warned on Oct.20 it was too early to discuss global oil production curbs beyond December 1.

    Rising output from Libya, which is operating outside the OPEC+ pact, was adding to oversupply concerns. Libyan production is seeing a rapid increase, playing catch up after almost all the country’s output was shut down in January due to the outbreak of armed conflict. Sharara, the biggest oil field, is now reportedly at around 150,000 bpd, or half of its capacity, since it re-opened on Oct. 11. Another 70,000 bpd oilfield is expected to restart on Oct. 24.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes today: 3-5 USD up for IFO and 1-3 USD down for MGO.

2020 October 21

15:04 Optimodal adds new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany
14:04 Northwest Seaport Alliance handles 308,682 TEUs in September 2020
13:30 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov starts anti-submarine exercises in the Barents Sea
13:04 Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU
12:37 Meeting on implementation of project for development of Kaliningrad seaport infrastructure held in Pionersky
12:32 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Arktika, delivered to Atomflot
12:03 IPCSA expands its membership into South America with its latest member Procomex of Brazil
11:50 BLRT Grupp built unique offshore fish farming barge
11:31 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 to start operating in NSR waters from December 2020
11:00 Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim® Fishery simulator wins the coveted SAFETY4SEA 2020 Training Award
10:25 Yet another batch of large-size equipment for new ethylene plant delivered to Nizhnekamsk
10:02 Yevgeny Norenko takes position of Managing Director at Nobel Brothers and Vimpel shipyards
09:43 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices continue decreasing in response to US reserves growth
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of October 20
09:05 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to Asia
08:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 21

2020 October 20

18:30 APM Terminals expands API offering and terminal coverage
18:17 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to the Indian Subcontinent
18:00 Okskaya Shipyard launches second multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:36 Equinor signs contract with Skanska for building site preparation and the construction of jetty facilities for the CO2 receiving terminal
17:03 Van Oord becomes the shareholder in Saare Wind Energy
16:38 Wan Hai Lines to launch China – India Service VI (CI6) Service
16:28 Tiksi port expansion is expected as new fields can be discovered in the region
16:03 Jotun offers Superyachts unique lifecycle support with launch of JotunCare
15:44 Rosmorport collects applications for debut bonds in amount of RUB 4 billion
15:30 DCSA publishes standard data definitions to enable just-in-time port calls
15:12 ESPO congratulates Port of Valencia for renewing PERS certification
14:23 Samsung Heavy Industries again chooses Wärtsilä cargo handling system design for new VLEC vessels
13:41 Modernization of port Tiksi to build up throughput to 300,000 tonnes
13:25 Port of Antwerp participates in developing and testing a private 5G network
13:20 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Port Houston container volumes up 1% to 251,524 TEUs in September 2020
12:33 RF Ministry of Economic Development to allocate RUB 2.8 billion for creation of port SEZ in Astrakhan Region
12:19 DNG Energy receives a licence for LNG bunkering in Coega
11:00 KSS Line signs with Hyundai Global Services for smart ship solution powered by Inmarsat and Intellian
10:58 ASW ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet enter Greece
10:37 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea straits
10:12 LUKOIL and Rostec sign cooperation agreement
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.20
09:49 Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” to tell about passenger ship Chaika at 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of October 19

2020 October 19

18:11 CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express
18:01 Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity
17:48 BPA to host 5G workshop
17:27 FESCO to supply India's research stations in Antarctica for the third year in a row
17:06 Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020
16:46 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020
16:05 Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System
15:49 Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023
15:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives approval in principle for LNG fuel gas supply system from Bureau Veritas
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services
14:35 Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä Energy Storage for another four LNG-powered Supply Vessels
14:30 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
14:11 GTT announces the acquisition of Areva H2Gen
13:58 Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA
13:17 Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%
13:11 ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement
12:52 Port of Riga sets itself new goal to become region's leader in grain handling