2020 October 20 17:36

Equinor signs contract with Skanska for building site preparation and the construction of jetty facilities for the CO2 receiving terminal

In connection with the Northern Lights project, Equinor has signed a contract with Skanska for building site preparation and the construction of jetty facilities for the CO2 receiving terminal. Equinor will also sign a lease agreement with CCB Kollsnes for the area for the temporary project office.



The contract is subject to final government approval of the Langskip project. The agreements aim to ensure progress as planned for the Northern Lights onshore facilities in the event of project approval.

The CO2 receiving terminal will be located at the premises of Naturgassparken industrial area in the municipality of Øygarden in Western Norway. The plant will be remotely operated from Equinor’s facilities at the Sture terminal in Øygarden.

The plant is designed to store 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, consisting of storage tanks for intermediate storage, an import quay, unloading equipment, injection pumps and equipment, in addition to administration buildings.



The work will mainly be headed by Skanska’s Bergen department. Skanska estimates that the project will involve between 100 - 150 man-years of work for Skanska and the partners.

Preparations will start after the contract signing. The preparation of the building site is scheduled to start in January 2021, subject to final government approval of the Langskip project.

Equinor will also sign a contract with CCB Kollsnes for the hire of office trailers and storage areas totalling about 16,000 m2.

The lease agreement will run until the summer of 2024, when the terminal and administration building have been completed.

Earlier this year Equinor, Shell and Total decided to invest in the Northern Lights project, the initial investments totalling almost NOK 6.9 billion.

Norwegian employment effects in the development phase of Northern Lights are estimated at more than 2,100 man-years. Regionally, the employment effect in the development phase totals more than 250 man-years.