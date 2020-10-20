2020 October 20 16:38

Wan Hai Lines to launch China – India Service VI (CI6) Service

Wan Hai Lines has announced the launch of China - India Service VI “CI6 service” on 15th November, 2020. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network in North China and West India.

This service will be jointly operated with Sinokor Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., Heung A Line Co. Ltd., Interasia Lines and Feedertech Pte Ltd, by using 6 vessels with nominal capacity of 4,250 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 2 vessels, while Sinokor / Heung A / Interasia Lines / Feedertech will operate 1 vessel each.

CI6 maiden voyage will commence from Dalian port on 15th November, 2020, it will be a 42-day fixed round trip schedule.

The port rotation will be: Dalian – Shanghai – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Shekou – Singapore - Port Kelang West Port – Port Kelang North Port – Colombo – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Port Kelang North Port – Shekou – Dalian.