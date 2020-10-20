2020 October 20 15:44

Rosmorport collects applications for debut bonds in amount of RUB 4 billion

FSUE "Rosmorport" announced collection of applications for the debut issue of 001P-01 series bonds in amount of 4 billion rubles with repayment in 5 years.

The company counts on increased market interest in the issue, taking into account the high credit rating transmitted by the rating agency, including the debut bond issue, as well as generally high activity of investors in the bond market.

Rating agency "Expert RA" has earlier assigned the expected credit rating to the issue, also at the level of ruAAA.

Under the program of exchange-traded bonds, the company plans to place bonds with semi-annual coupons and debt amortization in equal shares starting from the 4th coupon. The starting date of the placement is October 21, 2020. The placement price is 100% of the face value. The placement is organized by Otkritie FC Bank and JSC "Alfa-Bank".

Proceeds from securities placement are expected to be spent on financing the company's investment program, including infrastructure projects included in CPMI, and on supporting the fleet renewal program.