2020 October 20 13:41

Modernization of port Tiksi to build up throughput to 300,000 tonnes

This result is to be achieved by 2025



The project on modernization of port Tiksi is supposed to build up the port’s throughput to 300,000 tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Fedotov, permanent representative of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) in RF President’s office), as saying at the opening of the Arctic Forum Week (20 October 2020).



According to him, another crucial target of the programme is to ensure a safe entry to Tiksi port for ships with a draft of up to 10 meters.



In 2019, Tiksi port handled 33,400 tonnes of cargo, 2.2 times ore, year-on-year. The highest throughput of the port was registered in 1986 – 860,000 tonnes.