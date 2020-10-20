2020 October 20 13:25

Port of Antwerp participates in developing and testing a private 5G network

The City of Antwerp, Port of Antwerp, the Antwerp Police and the Antwerp Fire Department are developing and testing a private 5G network, Port of Antwerp said in its release.

The network was named ‘Minerva’. This private network, currently being developed and tested by technology company iSea in collaboration with Ericsson, will allow the three partners to further develop their existing digital applications and to explore new ones.



A private 5G network increases the speed, reliability and security of the port authority, the police and the fire brigade's digital applications. The network is not dependent on public providers and is thus better protected against potential breakdowns, as well as overload during large events or mass gatherings, for example. Minerva will also ensure optimum coverage within the three partners' operational area, on the basis of end-to-end European technology.

The fire brigade, along with the police and the port, have developed a range of digital applications in recent years, such as apps, live streaming, drones and other technologies. Thanks to a faster, safer and more reliable network, this evolution can be strengthened and accelerated.