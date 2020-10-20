2020 October 20 16:03

Jotun offers Superyachts unique lifecycle support with launch of JotunCare

Jotun is cementing its position as a preferred coatings partner within the Superyacht segment with the launch of Jotun_Care_, a unique after-sales and lifecycle service solution. The Norwegian headquartered firm, the number one global provider of advanced marine coatings and antifoulings, has built the offer around four cornerstones, tailored specifically to meet market needs.

The result is a solution delivering long-term support to Superyacht captains, officers and their crew, helping them optimize and maintain coatings for maximum performance, durability and protection. Jotun has been active in the superyacht niche for over 25 years. In that time, says Gary Ward, Jotun’s Global Superyacht Fleet Support Manager, the company has built an intimate understanding of the demands, challenges and requirements within this dynamic segment.

Jotun_Care_ is the latest launch for a company that is well-known for its innovative product and service developments within the maritime market. It is built around the following elements: JOTUN FLEET SUPPORT, providing a dedicated point of contact so customers can easily access support; LIFECYCLE INSPECTIONS, whereby Jotun’s technical specialists monitor coating performance, with measurable data; CREW EDUCATION, with training and workshops for crews to understand optimal maintenance and care; and the JOTUN_CARE_ APP, offering a simple way for crew to access instant support and vital information.