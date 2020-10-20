2020 October 20 15:30

DCSA publishes standard data definitions to enable just-in-time port calls

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a neutral, non-profit group established to further digitalisation of container shipping technology standards, in conjunction with its nine member carriers, today published standard data definitions for the port call process, DCSA said in its release.

This is the first publication of the DCSA Just-in-Time (JIT) Port Call programme. By moving container shipping towards a JIT port call process, DCSA port call standards will enable container ships to optimise their steaming speed, thereby lowering fuel consumption and reducing CO2 emissions.

To provide a global industry framework that preserves existing investments, DCSA port call data definitions align with IMO and ITPCO Just In Time (JIT) Arrival Guide standards. This is one of many initiatives to be put forth by DCSA to accelerate digitalisation through a unified industry effort. The DCSA Port Call Data Definitions can be freely downloaded from the DCSA web site. The definitions will allow carriers, ports and terminals to exchange event data in a uniform way, enabling digital planning and operational optimisation. Widespread adoption is the first step towards achieving a digital, global, transparent, just-in-time port call ecosystem. Subsequent releases of DCSA’s JIT Port Call programme will include API definitions for automating the exchange of event data.

About DCSA

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) is a neutral, non-profit group founded by major ocean carriers to digitise and standardise the container shipping industry. With the mission of leading the industry towards systematic collaboration, DCSA drives initiatives to make container transportation services transparent, reliable, easy to use, secure and environmentally friendly. DCSA’s open source standards are developed based on input from DCSA member carriers, industry stakeholders and technology experts from other industries. DCSA member carriers include: MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen, Yang Ming, HMM and ZIM.