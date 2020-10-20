2020 October 20 14:23

Samsung Heavy Industries again chooses Wärtsilä cargo handling system design for new VLEC vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a contract for the supply of cargo handling and fuel supply system for two new 98,000 cbm Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) being built at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard in South Korea, with an option for a third vessel, the company said in its release.

This order follows a similar contract awarded in 2019 for three VLECs, also under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries. Wärtsilä's unsurpassed experience in this field was a key reason for this repeat order, which was placed in September 2020. These highly specialised ships will also feature Wärtsilä's tailormade and highly efficient reliquefaction unit and a unique high-pressure ethane fuel supply system. The entire system will also feature Wärtsilä's latest version of the inhouse developed remote monitoring and diagnosis tool Operim.

The new contract comes as an addition to Wärtsilä's many previous contracts with SHI, featuring among other contracts solutions for cargo handling systems, LNG reliquefaction and regasification and VOC recovery systems. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain.

