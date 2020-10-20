2020 October 20 12:19

DNG Energy receives a licence for LNG bunkering in Coega

DNG Energy has received final authorisation from the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) to begin liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations in the Port of Coega, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, the company said in its release.

The licence gives DNG Energy rights to have its terminal, the floating storage unit (FSU) in Algoa Bay, which is a first in Africa. This will enable the company to offer off-shore as well as on-shore logistics with ship-to-ship transfers for international trading ships as well as LNG “milk runs” within the country. The impact of this project stretches from securing energy for various industries and households as well as creating jobs and developing skills in the country.

About DNG Energy

DNG Energy is a 100% black owned entity that is creating a pan-African Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)supply network. The company was founded in 2013 by South African entrepreneur Aldworth Mbalati, with the vision of achieving energy security and stability with a clean and sustainable source of energy. DNG Energy is developing a new way of delivering energy where transactions are digital and safe, and LNG is available on demand.The environmental, social, and economic benefits that come with the use of LNG include helping the country meet its targets in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of all citizens. DNG is championing the use of LNG for road and maritime transport, specifically for mini-bus taxis, trucks, buses and shipping, as a first step in contributing to sustainable development. Over the next five years, the company will be investing around USD5 billion to bring this affordable energy alternative to market.