2020 October 20 10:58

ASW ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet enter Greece

On October 19, as part of the planned tasks of the long-range voyage, the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the medium sea tanker Academic Pashin and the rescue tugboat Altai made a business call to the Greek port of Piraeus, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Anchorage of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet in Piraeus will last for three days. During this time, the North Sea residents will replenish their supplies of water, fuel and food.

Greece became the fourth country that the crew of the ASW ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov visited during a long voyage in the Mediterranean. Earlier, the Northern sailors made business calls to Algeria, Cyprus and Syria.