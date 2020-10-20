2020 October 20 10:37

Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea straits

The frigate Admiral Makarov of the Black Sea Fleet began passing the Black Sea straits of the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus after completing missions as part of the forces of the permanent formation of the Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

After entering the Black Sea, the frigate's crew will work out the complex of tasks assigned to the transition, and then will enter the main base of the Black Sea Fleet - the hero city of Sevastopol.

In the Mediterranean, the ship has been performing missions since June 2020.

In the far sea zone the frigate Admiral Makarov was replaced by the frigate Admiral Essen.