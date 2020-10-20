2020 October 20 09:49

Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” to tell about passenger ship Chaika at 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

Russia’s first LNG-powered river passenger vessel is built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard



Aleksandr Yemelyushkin, Deputy General Director of Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” JSC, will tell about the construction of a passenger ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference.



LNG-powered river passenger vessel Chaika built by Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky (a company of Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” JSC within Ak Bars Holding) left for the maiden voyage from the Kremlevskaya embankment of Kazan on 30 August 2020.



The capacity of the leisure and sightseeing boat intended for local lines is 150-170 passengers. The ship designed by Zelenodolsk Design Bureau features a high level of safety and comfort. The ship can pass under low bridges. Its length is 58.8 meters, width is 10.8 meters.

The 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held online on 28 October 2020.

