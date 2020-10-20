-
2020 October 20 09:26
Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns
Oil prices fell by 0.1%-0.87%
As of October 20 (07:31 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.87% to $42.25 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.1% to $40.84 per barrel.
OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.
2020 October 20
2020 October 19
2020 October 18
2020 October 17
2020 October 16
|18:43
|Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
|18:33
|Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
|18:00
|Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY