  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 20 09:26

    Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns

    Oil prices fell by 0.1%-0.87%

    As of October 20 (07:31 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.87% to $42.25 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.1% to $40.84 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 20

16:03 Jotun offers Superyachts unique lifecycle support with launch of JotunCare
15:44 Rosmorport collects applications for debut bonds in amount of RUB 4 billion
15:30 DCSA publishes standard data definitions to enable just-in-time port calls
15:12 ESPO congratulates Port of Valencia for renewing PERS certification
14:23 Samsung Heavy Industries again chooses Wärtsilä cargo handling system design for new VLEC vessels
13:41 Modernization of port Tiksi to build up throughput to 300,000 tonnes
13:25 Port of Antwerp participates in developing and testing a private 5G network
13:20 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Port Houston container volumes up 1% to 251,524 TEUs in September 2020
12:33 RF Ministry of Economic Development to allocate RUB 2.8 billion for creation of port SEZ in Astrakhan Region
12:19 DNG Energy receives a licence for LNG bunkering in Coega
11:00 KSS Line signs with Hyundai Global Services for smart ship solution powered by Inmarsat and Intellian
10:58 ASW ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet enter Greece
10:37 Admiral Makarov frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea straits
10:12 LUKOIL and Rostec sign cooperation agreement
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.20
09:49 Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” to tell about passenger ship Chaika at 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of October 19

2020 October 19

18:11 CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express
18:01 Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity
17:48 BPA to host 5G workshop
17:27 FESCO to supply India's research stations in Antarctica for the third year in a row
17:06 Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020
16:46 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020
16:05 Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System
15:49 Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023
15:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives approval in principle for LNG fuel gas supply system from Bureau Veritas
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services
14:35 Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä Energy Storage for another four LNG-powered Supply Vessels
14:30 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
14:11 GTT announces the acquisition of Areva H2Gen
13:58 Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA
13:17 Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%
13:11 ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement
12:52 Port of Riga sets itself new goal to become region's leader in grain handling
12:33 TransContainer increased container transportation volumes by 15.1% YoY
12:04 Port of Oakland names Acting Communications Director
11:47 Blagoverf shipyard lays down buoy tender of project 3052 for Rechvodput
11:06 EPS collaborates with GoodFuels for marine biofuel bunker trial
10:42 Ocean Yield ASA acquires two suezmax newbuildings with long-term charters
10:40 First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard
09:58 North Carolina Ports awarded $16 million grant for infrastructure improvements
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, October 19
09:25 Week beginning is marked by oil prices decrease
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 16

2020 October 18

16:05 Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM enable Maldives fisheries sustainability with Fleet One
15:58 JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE
14:11 Nordic American Tankers says full financing of Suezmax duo is in place
13:14 Bright outlook at Gibdock as bookings remain solid
12:27 Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project
11:09 Port of Gdansk inks LoI with Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

2020 October 17

12:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:51 CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:42 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
09:34 The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions
08:37 CMA CGM and MSC share information through the blockchain-based data platform TradeLens

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY