2020 October 20 09:26

Oil prices decrease amid second COVID-19 wave concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.1%-0.87%

As of October 20 (07:31 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.87% to $42.25 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.1% to $40.84 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.