2020 October 19 18:11

CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express

CMA CGM has announced the launch of a new Short Sea Weekly service between Southern Turkey and Black Sea.

The East Med-Black Sea Express (EMBX) will start from Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

EMBX will have the following features:

Fleet: 2 vessels x 900 TEU nominal capacity, m/v "ANDANTE" & m/v "DINA TRADER"

Rotation: Mersin-Odessa-Novorossiysk-Ambarli-Piraeus-Mersin

Frequency: Weekly

First call ETA Mersin on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Odessa on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Novorossiysk on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020

Transit time references: Mersin to Odessa in 4 days | Mersin to Novorossiysk in 6 days