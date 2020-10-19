2020 October 19 18:01

Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity

Following the results of the initial survey of the Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX, FSUE “Rosmorport” received from Rosmorrechflot the certificate No. GMDSS-3/1-3184-2020 of 25.09.2020 confirming that Taganrog Coastal Station of the Service NAVTEX conforms to the requirements established by the order of the Ministry of Transport of Russia No. 226 of 23.07.2015 and that it is possible to use the station in the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Rosmorport says in a press release.

NAVTEX ("NAVigational TEleX") is a system of automatic letterpress telegraph designed for distribution of navigational and meteorological warnings and urgent information for ships with automatic printing from a special receiver.

Works on the creation of the coastal station Taganrog service NAVTEX had been conducted by the Azov Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” from February 2019 to June 2020.

The created system includes a control center located in the seaport Taganrog, as well as a radio station located in the village Veselo-Voznesenka.

Taganrog NAVTEX coastal station has a radius of 240 marine miles.

Realization of the project on the creation of the coastal station was implemented in order to meet international obligations of the Russian Federation to protect human life at sea and ensure safety navigation on the approaches to the seaports of Azov, Eysk, Rostov-on-Don, and Taganrog, including the Gulf of Taganrog and the sea of Azov, in the part related to the transmission of important navigational and hydrometeorological information to seafarers in the NAVTEX network.

With the help of the Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX vessels are provided with navigational, meteorological warnings, weather forecasts and other urgent information related to the safety of navigation on the Azov Sea within the station’s coverage area.