  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 19 18:01

    Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity

    Following the results of the initial survey of the Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX, FSUE “Rosmorport” received from Rosmorrechflot the certificate No. GMDSS-3/1-3184-2020 of 25.09.2020 confirming that Taganrog Coastal Station of the Service NAVTEX conforms to the requirements established by the order of the Ministry of Transport of Russia No. 226 of 23.07.2015 and that it is possible to use the station in the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Rosmorport says in a press release.

    NAVTEX ("NAVigational TEleX") is a system of automatic letterpress telegraph designed for distribution of navigational and meteorological warnings and urgent information for ships with automatic printing from a special receiver.

    Works on the creation of the coastal station Taganrog service NAVTEX had been conducted by the Azov Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” from February 2019 to June 2020.

    The created system includes a control center located in the seaport Taganrog, as well as a radio station located in the village Veselo-Voznesenka.

    Taganrog NAVTEX coastal station has a radius of 240 marine miles.

    Realization of the project on the creation of the coastal station was implemented in order to meet international obligations of the Russian Federation to protect human life at sea and ensure safety navigation on the approaches to the seaports of Azov, Eysk, Rostov-on-Don, and Taganrog, including the Gulf of Taganrog and the sea of Azov, in the part related to the transmission of important navigational and hydrometeorological information to seafarers in the NAVTEX network.

    With the help of the Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX vessels are provided with navigational, meteorological warnings, weather forecasts and other urgent information related to the safety of navigation on the Azov Sea within the station’s coverage area.

Другие новости по темам: Taganrog  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 19

18:11 CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express
18:01 Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity
17:48 BPA to host 5G workshop
17:27 FESCO to supply India's research stations in Antarctica for the third year in a row
17:06 Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020
16:46 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020
16:05 Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System
15:49 Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023
15:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives approval in principle for LNG fuel gas supply system from Bureau Veritas
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services
14:35 Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä Energy Storage for another four LNG-powered Supply Vessels
14:30 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
14:11 GTT announces the acquisition of Areva H2Gen
13:58 Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA
13:17 Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%
13:11 ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement
12:52 Port of Riga sets itself new goal to become region's leader in grain handling
12:33 TransContainer increased container transportation volumes by 15.1% YoY
12:04 Port of Oakland names Acting Communications Director
11:47 Blagoverf shipyard lays down buoy tender of project 3052 for Rechvodput
11:06 EPS collaborates with GoodFuels for marine biofuel bunker trial
10:42 Ocean Yield ASA acquires two suezmax newbuildings with long-term charters
10:40 First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard
09:58 North Carolina Ports awarded $16 million grant for infrastructure improvements
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, October 19
09:25 Week beginning is marked by oil prices decrease
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 16

2020 October 18

16:05 Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM enable Maldives fisheries sustainability with Fleet One
15:58 JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE
14:11 Nordic American Tankers says full financing of Suezmax duo is in place
13:14 Bright outlook at Gibdock as bookings remain solid
12:27 Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project
11:09 Port of Gdansk inks LoI with Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

2020 October 17

12:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:51 CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:42 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
09:34 The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions
08:37 CMA CGM and MSC share information through the blockchain-based data platform TradeLens

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY