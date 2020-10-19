2020 October 19 17:48

BPA to host 5G workshop

The British Ports Association says it will organise a short targeted online workshop for port CEOs, infrastructure, technical, operational, strategy, marine and finance professionals looking at opportunities for 5G in the port environment.



This session will consider where we are now and what individual port and terminal operators need to do to embrace 5G and the potential business benefits that improved connectivity might bring to their operations, of all type and size.



The workshop will be facilitated by 5G experts Dave Happy and Dr Greig Paul and we will also have a short presentation from Ian Smith, Programme Director - 5G Testbeds and Trials, at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, giving the UK Government’s view.



The online session will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday 5 November 2020.



The workshop is free to attend and open to any UK port representative.