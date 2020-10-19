2020 October 19 16:46

4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020

All reports and discussions will be held online



The organizers of the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference have made a decision to hold the event in online format amid the current epidemiological situation in the country.



The time limits for reports and discussions are being approved with the event programme and the list of participants to be provided in electronic format prior to the conference. The speakers can be asked both during the conference and after its completion.



The conference is organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner.

Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker are the Event Sponsors.

