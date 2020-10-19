  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 19 17:06

    Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020

    Freight traffic and the movement of containers in Valenciaport once again recorded historic figures during the month of September, with the growth of 13.97% and 12.20% respectively compared to the same month last year, the company said in its release.

    In total, this month has seen over 7.16 million tonnes of goods and 477,194 TEUs (6.1 metre or 20-foot containers) have been moved, making it the fifth-best month in the history of Valenciaport in terms of container management and the month of September with the highest number of TEUs moved. This month continues the upward trend that began in August when the historical record for TEU was registered (503,482) and the recovery in activity was already being shown with an increase of 7.07% in the number of containers and 2.45% in goods.

    From Valenciaport the increase in accumulated export/import activity in the months of August and September has been put to good use, showing that the worst of the crisis generated by the Covid-19 is now over. These positive data reflect the growth in export values of Spanish industry and agri-foodstuffs in the production of goods and products.

    One of the factors that are most favouring the recovery of Valenciaport’s commercial activity – almost now at accumulated, year-on-year levels as before the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus – is its connectivity and international competitiveness. In this case, the figures for economic and business activity that the Port Authority of Valencia has been recording are sufficiently explanatory:

    During 2019 Valenciaport maintained commercial connections with 915 ports all over the world belonging to 168 countries (in total there are 194 countries in the world). Valenciaport was operated with 98 regular lines managed by 35 different shipping companies.

    From the point of view of goods, 225 goods operators (with a traffic of over 1000 t) operate in Valenciaport, of which 51 correspond to shipping companies specialising in containerised goods.

    In September, full containers handled at the Valencia terminals grew by 13.99% and empty ones by 6.85%. Of the full containers, those for cargo (exports) registered a growth of 2.98%, thus contributing positive values to the Spanish export sector; which means that the growth path that had already been detected in previous months is reinforced. The same is not true of unloading containers (those which are imported) where the indicators continue to reflect negative signs of -16.47%. This is still a two-digit figure which, although it is half of the most critical moments of the pandemic, still reflects the weakness of consumption in the Spanish economy.

    In the accumulated period of the year (January-September), the total amount of goods managed by Valenciaport amounted to more than 58.4 million tonnes, which represents a decrease of 5.21% compared to the same period last year, although the gap is narrowing as it is two points less than the accumulated figure for August when the fall was 7.41%, and more than 3 points less than the 8.85 negative points in July. This is also the case with TEU traffic, which in the first nine months of the year reached 3,929,306, 5.35% less than the accumulated figure for 2019, but two points better than the accumulated figure for August and almost half the accumulated fall of 9.94 points recorded at the end of July. These percentages are already half of those recorded before the summer; therefore, if the trend continues, the year could end in positive figures for both containers and tons managed. Full containers between January and September fell by 3.22%, of which export containers fell by 6%, import containers by -12% and transit containers by 0.76, while empty containers by -11.93%.

    In terms of goods, the “non-metallic minerals” sector was the most active in the first nine months of the year, with an increase of 15.28%, while the rest of the goods fell, the most moderate being the “agro-food industry” (-1.04%) with nearly 6 million tonnes, and “construction materials” (-2.99%), while the subsector of “cars and their parts” fell by 28.45% and 7.5 million tonnes mobilised. If we look at containerized goods, the increase in “non-metallic minerals” is 12.77%, “agro-food” 4.86%, or fertilizers 5.54%.

    By country, concerning TEUs traffic, the USA leads the way in trade relations with Valenciaport with a movement of 384,818 containers (-2.94%) followed by China with 380,940 (-8.6%) and Turkey with 225,556 (-14.42). During the first months of the year, the dynamism of Algeria (+14.13%), India (+10.11%), Canada (+36.83%) and Italy (+26.84%) stand out.

    In terms of geographical areas, 16.29 million tonnes were handled in the Mediterranean and Black Sea area, down by 6.47%, Spain by 6.97 million tonnes (-9.64%) and the Far East by 6.73 million tonnes (-8.23%).

    In the year as a whole, Valenciaport has commercially managed 364,889 vehicles, 32.64% less than the previous year; although it should be noted that in this month of September the decrease was more moderate (-10%). Passenger traffic continues to be marked by the Covid-19 pandemic in the cruise sector (-91.58%), while regular line passengers have fallen by 40.37%.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 19

18:11 CMA CGM to launch the East Med - Black Sea Express
18:01 Taganrog coastal station of NAVTEX service obtains certificate of conformity
17:48 BPA to host 5G workshop
17:27 FESCO to supply India's research stations in Antarctica for the third year in a row
17:06 Valenciaport registers the record with 477,194 containers handled in September 2020
16:46 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held online on 28 October 2020
16:05 Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System
15:49 Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023
15:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives approval in principle for LNG fuel gas supply system from Bureau Veritas
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services
14:35 Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä Energy Storage for another four LNG-powered Supply Vessels
14:30 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
14:11 GTT announces the acquisition of Areva H2Gen
13:58 Project on construction of fish terminal “Udarnik” registered as second resident of Arctic Capital PDA
13:17 Ukraine's January-September 2020 coal imports down 15%
13:11 ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement
12:52 Port of Riga sets itself new goal to become region's leader in grain handling
12:33 TransContainer increased container transportation volumes by 15.1% YoY
12:04 Port of Oakland names Acting Communications Director
11:47 Blagoverf shipyard lays down buoy tender of project 3052 for Rechvodput
11:06 EPS collaborates with GoodFuels for marine biofuel bunker trial
10:42 Ocean Yield ASA acquires two suezmax newbuildings with long-term charters
10:40 First sections for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” shipped to outfitting yard
09:58 North Carolina Ports awarded $16 million grant for infrastructure improvements
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, October 19
09:25 Week beginning is marked by oil prices decrease
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 16

2020 October 18

16:05 Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM enable Maldives fisheries sustainability with Fleet One
15:58 JAXPORT now offers expanded service to the West Coast of South America through ONE
14:11 Nordic American Tankers says full financing of Suezmax duo is in place
13:14 Bright outlook at Gibdock as bookings remain solid
12:27 Supply contracts signed for main equipment for Squadron 2020 project
11:09 Port of Gdansk inks LoI with Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

2020 October 17

12:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
11:51 CMA CGM extends PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:42 THE Alliance announces updated service adjustments for November 2020
09:34 The largest LNG-powered container ship ever built features Wärtsilä solutions
08:37 CMA CGM and MSC share information through the blockchain-based data platform TradeLens

2020 October 16

18:43 Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord
18:33 Yair Seroussi appointed as ZIM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
18:00 Сargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 9M'2020 increased by 40% YoY
17:36 Krylov Center scientists developed 6.5 MW electric propulsion/steering unit
15:59 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean
14:37 Throughput of port Vyborg in 9M’2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
14:14 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
13:55 Oboronlogistics completes summer navigation 2020 with cargo delivery to Tiksi
13:13 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
12:51 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 9M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
12:49 Damen hands over MV Swift to Windermere Lake Cruises
12:34 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 9M’2020 decreased by 1% Y-o-Y
12:12 CMA CGM to launch BRAZEX 2 service, a new milestone for CMA CGM in Latin America
12:06 Belgian and Dutch inland ports plan to establish a single shore-based power system
11:51 Bunker prices started decreasing in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:33 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg fell by 2% in 9M’2020
11:12 PrimeServ upgrade delivers massive emission and fuel savings to Norwegian trawler
10:58 Global Ports' 9M 2020 consolidated marine container throughput increased by 7.1%
10:14 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2020 fell by 3.2%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct.16
09:36 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 9M’2020 climbed by 3% YoY