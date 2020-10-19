2020 October 19 15:49

Rosmorport's sailing ship “Mir” to sail around the world in 2022-2023

Mir sailing ship of FSUE “Rosmorport” is planned to sail around the world in 2022-2023. Head of Rosmorrechflot Aleksandr Poshivay held a meeting on the organization of a round-the-world voyage of Mir sailing ship dedicated to the celebration of World Sea Day and the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Rosmorport reports referring to the press service of Rosmorrechflot.

Part of the route will pass along the Northern Sea Route, the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans with entering the Antarctic zone.

According to experts' estimates, Mir sailing ship will have to overcome more than 34 thousand marine miles.

In 2022 Russia will preside during events over the World Sea Day - one of the international holidays in the UN system, which is celebrated since 1978 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The goal of the World Sea Day is to attract international attention to the damage that human activities cause to the seas and oceans. The most important tasks are to improve environmental safety of marine transportation, prevent marine pollution, particularly oil pollution, preserve water bioresources and fight against poaching.