2020 October 19 16:05

Milaha obtains “ISO 27001” certification for Information Security Management System

Milaha, the leading provider of Maritime and Logistic Services in the Middle East, has yet again received International recognition by obtaining the “ISO 27001” certification, in recognition of the quality of its Information Security Management System. Intertek, the leading Total Quality Assurance provider to various industries worldwide, has certified Milaha, as compliant with all of the “ISO / IEC 27001: 2013” certification requirements; the international standard from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International standard requires the certification of an organization’s information security management controls for areas such as data security, risk management, and business continuity. The certification extends to every level of an organization’s IT infrastructure stack, including asset management, access control, human resource security, and application security.

Obtaining the “ISO 27001” standard, confirms that "Milaha" has the requisite information security controls in place to protect Clients, Employees and Stakeholders data. Knowing that the certification is awarded only to the companies that can meet the International standard as judged by an independent, qualified team of Auditors, after a wide and comprehensive series of auditing and evaluating the Information Security Management System used by the company and its compliance with the International standard.

About Milaha

The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.