  2020 October 19

    A.P. Moller - Maersk integrates the European customs services specialist KGH Customs Services

    Just over a month after the completion of the acquisition of KGH Customs Services by A.P. Moller – Maersk, the new organisational structure for the customs services specialist under the Maersk umbrella takes shape, the company said in its release.
     
    The new KGH organisation will have six Business Areas organised geographically and covering countries in Europe, with two specialised Business Units – Consulting and Digital – organised on functional basis, as well as central commercial and support functions, working in close collaboration with respective teams in Maersk.
     
    To further strengthen this link, KGH will now receive a new endorsement line “A Maersk Company”, which will also be added to its logo.
     
    The addition of KGH Customs Services to the Maersk family, formalised on 1 September, strengthens A.P. Moller – Maersk’s capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to its global customers.
     
    As announced earlier, Lars Borjesson, CEO of KGH, will lead the combined customs related activities of both KGH and Maersk in Europe and will be part of Maersk’s European Leadership Team. Organisational changes will not impact the engagement with customers, who will continue to interact with their current contacts and enjoy the usual level of service and confidentiality will continue to be protected despite enhanced links between the two brands.
     
    About A.P. Moller –Maersk

    A.P. Moller -Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs about 80,000 people.
     
    About KGH Customs Services

    KGH is a leading European Customs Services specialist that optimises customers’ trade and customs management through innovative strategy and compliance, operations and digital services.

