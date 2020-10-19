-
2020 October 19 14:30
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt
M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 77
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 12 and October 16 rose by RUB 77 and totaled RUB 11,894 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 1,200 to RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by RUB 233 to RUB 12,267 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price fell by RUB 100 to RUB 10,100 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 1,200 to RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by RUB 537 to RUB 11,317 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 90 rubles to settle at RUB 19,070 pmt.