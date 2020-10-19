2020 October 19 14:30

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,894 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 77

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 12 and October 16 rose by RUB 77 and totaled RUB 11,894 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: